Speech to Text for A lot of families are looking to enroll in Vigo Virtual Success Academy

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the pilot program. 367 vigo county students were enrolled in a virtual school this past year. that means vigo county schools took a hit losing students.. and that means a loss of money going into the corporation... now, they're starting a virtual school of their own! news 10's sarah lehman was at the open house tonight. and she says..it was a full house! she joins us live in front of the vigo county school administration building with your education alert rondrell... the superintendent here at vigo county schools has been having community meetings for the past two months. that's where he talks about the schools budget... what they're looking at in the future... and about their new virtual school. at the community meetings... the idea received some backlash. but tonight.. it was standing room only at the virtual school open house. students and their families piled in to booker t washington high school tuesday night to learn more about the alternative school option vigo county now has. "what we know is that brick and mortar school isn't always the best fit for every student and this provides for students families prinicpals educators just that extra option to ensure that in vigo county we're trying our best to educate everyone." it's called vigo virtual success academy. it's the vigo county schools new virtual option that a lot of families seem to be interested in, "as a former prinipal i know that need that's out there. i've talked with a number of folks and i know that we have the need." harlie smith has physical and mental health issues. because of that she misses a lot of school days. she says this option is better for her and students like her. "sometimes it's not just physical sometimes i can't get out of bed because of physical problems so i miss a lot of school. but sometimes i just can't get out of bed because i don't have the motivation to because mentally i'm like why am i doing this? but i can go to school even when i'm having days like that because of this other option." the virtual school is on the virtual other option." because of this days like that because of this other option." the virtual school is on the same schedule as vigo county schools. which means it starts up august 6th as well. you can find more information on our website w-t-h-i-t-v dot com. reporting live in terre haute i'm sarah lehman news 10 back to you. more than 150 vigo county students were county 150 vigo more than back to you. it. when they need students if and help these standing by to they're academy says success vigo virtual 30th, 2020. september close academy will pathways virtual indiana 30th, 2019. september will close on virtual school indiana dollars. millions of owe the state numbers and enrollment inflated the schools allegations that's amid under-fire. the two are academy. pathways indiana virtual schools and indiana virtual enrolled in students were county 150 vigo more than back to you. lehman news 10