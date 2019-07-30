Speech to Text for Dallas Kelsey

league.... a very popular name in the terre haute tennis community has been named the new coach at rose-hulman... terre haute resident dallas kelsey is the engineers new men's and women's tennis coach... kelsey played his college career at indiana state. he was one of just seven people in the history of the mvc to receive the missouri valley conference medallion for outstanding academic and athletic achievement, it's the highest award given by the league.... kelsey has also coached at terre haute north, terre haute south and west vigo..... he's served as the lead instructor of the terre haute junior tennis association since 2014.... kelsey takes over at rose for the 2019-2020 athletic season, he replaces longtime