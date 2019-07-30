Speech to Text for Fire department receives new gear to help keep firefighters safe from cancer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

construction zones. firefighting can be a dangerous profession. but...one of the most harmful aspects... can happen after a job is complete. "more and more firefighters are dying from cancer or even surviving it but still it's a rough thing to go through." news 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us how a new piece of equipment will help firefighters at one local fire station. "every time a firefighter is on the scene of a house fire, their gear can be contaminated with cancer causing materials. for years firefighters here at the center jackson fire territory have been struggling to keep their gear clean. however that's all about to change." assistant chief john sherer began in the fire service when he was just 15 years old. he says back then the attitude was different when going into a fire. "back when i started in the fire service in 78 it was considered a badge of honor to be called a smoke eater. that was somebody who went in the fire without the air pack you know. like hey i'm the tough guy. or they had dirty gear." that mentality has since changed. "these days that will kill you. so we want to prevent that anyway we possibly can." keeping his fellow firefighters safe from cancer hits close to home for sherer. he beat squamous cell carcinoma just three years ago. "i had it in my throat. and it was pretty rough. i would hate to see anybody have to go through that disease." thanks to a new gear extractor fire fighters at center-jackson fire territory have a better chance of avoiding deadly cancer causing materials. "it will was up to three sets of gear at a time, i believe is correct. and the washing machine that we currently using, you can only wash one set and even then it's kind of overloading it for what it can do." "here's our washer and here's our dryer on the other side." the industrial strength extractor replaces the departments residential style clothes washer. giving firefighters a fighting chance against cancer. "anything i can do to help these guys, prevent these guys from having to go through what i did, i'm all over it." "the department says they're continuing to follow up on other grants to help keep their fire fighters safe. in greene county, gary brian news 10." the department of natural department of the brian news 10." county, gary brian news 10." the department of natural resources natural department of natural department of the brian news 10." the department of