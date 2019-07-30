Speech to Text for Sisters of Providence release statement condemning federal executions

and fines. the "sisters of providence of saint mary of the woods" are urging the federal government to end the death penalty. last week, the attorney general made an announcement that resumes "federal" executions. there are five scheduled through the winter. they will take place in terre haute at the federal prison. it's something the "sisters" are against. we heard from one of them last week. but today, they issued a statement. it reads in part... "we believe in the sacredness and dignity of all life. we believe we are to love our neighbor and not to kill." you can read the full statement online at wthi tv dot com.