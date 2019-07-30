Speech to Text for Duke Energy Foundation awards $250,000 to local organizations to help battle opioid crisis

he is a minor. three organizations are working together to combat the opioid crisis locally. it was part of a major announcement today. the state of indiana says in 20--17... there were 73 opioid prescriptions for every "100" residents. "i know what drugs has done, so if we don't get a handle on this it will creep into every home, regardless of status.. race.. creed.. faith.. it doesn't matter." news 10's jada huddlestun joins us live with more on how this money can benefit the community. rondrell.. i'm live here rondrell.. rondrell.. i'm live here at ivy tech community college. earlier today.. the duke energy foundation awarded ivy tech and the hamilton center a huge amount of money to help battle the opioid crisis here in the wabash valley. duke representatives say they knew they had to step up to help the community. 250-thousand dollars. that's how much money the duke energy foundation has awarded in grant money. 175-thousand of it will go to ivey tech community college.. and the other 75-thousand dollars will go to the hamilton center. it's a way to help those battling addiction.. but also help those who are interested in helping prevent it. "opioid disorder. there'e still a stigma assosciated with it, so some will be education and some will really be to bring that pipeline of workers in. until we can get the pipeline full, we won't have the professionals available to help treat those that need it most." it's a way to provide scholarships to students interested in pursuing a career as an addiction specialist.. and also connect them with future employers. "the opioid crisis is truly a crisis, and it's going to take us all collectively working together, and duke energy's financial support of that will allow us to jump start working together in a different way." the money at the hamilton center will be used to help those living with an opioid disorder.. receive treatment and job assistance. "15 individuals are going to partcipate in the pilot program. as far as us prodiving them with a pathway to receive services dealing with the opioid epidemic. for those at duke energy.. they just hope their contribution inspires others to follow in their foot steps. "we hope that we are a catalyst, and that other businesses will come along with us. you know that the government can't do it all, but as a corporate citizen we felt like it's our responsibility also to step up to the plate and invest in the communities and the individuals that help our workforce." the pilot program at the hamilton center does not yet have an official start date. students at ivy tech that are intersted can start working with the financial aid office to receive scholarships for the fall and spring semesters. reporting live in terre haute. jada huddlestun. news 10. governor eric holcomb commented on the grant announcement. he said in part... "this grant is a perfect example of private and public sectors partnering to making