Speech to Text for Juvenile in custody after stabbing report

we're we're following breaking news for you this evening.... police say a juvenile is in custody for a stabbing in terre haute. police say an underaged male suspect cut a man with a knife. just before 5 o'clock this evening police took a call about a stabbing. the report was near crawford street and gilbert avenue. that's not far from thompson park. police expect the victim to be "okay." at this time, police aren't releasing the suspect's age and name because he is a minor