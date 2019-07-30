Clear
What to Expect From Hurricane Season

Hurricane season could be more active this year, but there are multiple factors as to why.

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 4:55 PM
Updated: Jul 30, 2019 4:55 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

today, you may have noticed a pattern change. the weather is cooler, and we've gotten some rain. storm team 10's chris piper joins us live to talk about the weather season, and how we have the chance to see more hurricanes this year. kevin i'm here in terre haute right now, and some of the weather we've seen lately, is going to affect weather across the united states. this year, we have been in an el nino season. what that means, is the ocean water in the eastern pacific is warmer than normal. that usually tends to bring in fewer hurricanes. however some of the things scientists have looked at lately, are saying that this el nino season could end sooner than usual. what that means, is warmer water in the atlantic to fuel tropical storms. here in the wabash valley, that means we could also feel those effects. as a tropical storm weakens, it still has the potential to bring large amounts of rain right here in the valley. over the next few months, how hurricane season plays out will be very important. it could be the difference between below and above average rainfall. in terre haute, chris piper, storm team 10.
