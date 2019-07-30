Speech to Text for Bicknell officer avoids trial through plea agreement

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

breaking news... a bicknell city police officer avoids trial by taking a plea deal from a special prosecutor. kevin carroll pleaded guilty to criminal reckelessness. the more serious charge of official misconduct was dismissed. state police said it received information that carroll may have shared information about drug operations. he admitted to putting a confidential informant at risk. carroll will serve no jail time. he agreed to pay court costs and fines. current police chief terry stremming is currently on administrative leave. stremming faces battery charges of his own. we called bicknell police. mayor thomas estabrook was not available for comment. we also confirmed one of the two remaining officers on the force