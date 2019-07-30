Speech to Text for Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

at midday".. on w-t-h-i! break 1 there'll be a few pockets of fog before noon, then partly sunny, warmer and a high at 84. mainly clear tonight, temperatures drop into the low 60s. nice weather for the rest of the week: mainly sunny and 81 on wednesday. into the upper 50s tomorrow night. low to mid 80s and sunny to close the week. there'll be a few pockets of fog before noon, then partly sunny, warmer and a high at 84. mainly clear tonight, temperatures drop into the low 60s. nice weather for the rest of the week: mainly sunny and 81 on wednesday. into the upper 50s tomorrow night. low to mid 80s and sunny to close the week. there'll be a few pockets of fog before noon, then partly sunny, warmer and a high at 84. mainly clear tonight, temperatures drop into the low 60s. nice weather