Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 12:29 PM
Updated: Jul 30, 2019 12:30 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

at midday".. on w-t-h-i! break 1 there'll be a few pockets of fog before noon, then partly sunny, warmer and a high at 84. mainly clear tonight, temperatures drop into the low 60s. nice weather for the rest of the week: mainly sunny and 81 on wednesday. into the upper 50s tomorrow night. low to mid 80s and sunny to close the week. there'll be a few pockets of fog before noon, then partly sunny, warmer and a high at 84. mainly clear tonight, temperatures drop into the low 60s. nice weather for the rest of the week: mainly sunny and 81 on wednesday. into the upper 50s tomorrow night. low to mid 80s and sunny to close the week. there'll be a few pockets of fog before noon, then partly sunny, warmer and a high at 84. mainly clear tonight, temperatures drop into the low 60s. nice weather
Terre Haute
Robinson
Indianapolis
Rockville
Casey
Brazil
Marshall
A Pleasant Week
