Speech to Text for Work Fore Fit: Work One West

Workforce pit is sponsored by TV time and work one West I might Smith the business service manager for WorkOne Western Indiana today we're going to have conversation about the workforce fit initiative being Workforce fit means being career-ready it's taking advantage of resources and programs on a local level that will prepare you to success and we enter the workforce there are number of free resources available such as information about where the jobs are and what they pay job search assistance and free or reduced training for those who qualify the Wabash Valley is experiencing a shortage in manufacturing Construction in healthcare transportation and Logistics and I T anyone who is interested in learning more about courses and opportunities can give our office a call at 234-6602 or online at work one West. Com