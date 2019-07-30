Speech to Text for Edgar Co. Relay for Life West Twin Lakes Paris Illinois

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

jon talks with candice milam jon talks with candice milam about edgar county's relay for life. it's coming up this saturday. life, victories and the importance of scientific research are celebrated during the edgar county relay for life from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. at west twin lakes in paris, illinois. the annual event has a main purpose to raise money supporting cancer research. the other purpose is celebrating local residents who are cancer survivors and honoring the memory of those who succumbed to the disease in its various forms. the survivor lap and ceremony begins at 5 p.m. luminara happens at 8 p.m. enjoy food and entertainment. (217) 822-9838 the search continues for a motive at shootings at a california festival. what we're learning about some of the victims as well as the shooter. a local gun shop wants to keep your college students safe.. find out how...coming up. jon talks with candice milam about edgar county's relay for life. it's coming up this saturday. life, victories and the importance of scientific research are celebrated during the edgar county relay for life from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. at west twin lakes in paris, illinois. the annual event has a main purpose to raise money supporting cancer research. the other purpose is celebrating local residents who are cancer survivors and honoring the memory of those who succumbed to the disease in its various forms. the survivor lap and ceremony begins at 5 p.m. luminara happens at 8 p.m. enjoy food and entertainment. (217)