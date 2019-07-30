All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

investigators say it's too early to tell if the shooter at a california food festival targeted his victims based on any bias. the 19-year-old suspect killed three people and shot 12 others in gilroy on sunday. just before the shooting he posted a photo from the festival using a derogatory term for mixed race people. he also referred to an author with white nationalist views.

top guns has come up with a way to provide safety on college campuses. that's by installing lockers for firearms. they put an entire set of lockers inside of their facility. it's so students can leave their firearms in a safe place instead of bringing them on campus. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning from top guns. she has more on where the idea to install these lockers came from. owner steve ellis told me the idea first came after students would come in and ask where they could keep their firearms. if they couldn't bring them on campus.. and so they decided to take action. far too often we see incidents where access to a gun without proper training may be a threat to a person or those around them. indiana state university prohibits the use or possession of a firearm on campus.. for that reason top guns is hoping that providing these lockers for storage. the lockers can be accessed during store hours, and there is a rental fee per month. you must bring your own lock. as part of this new initative there will be a student discount for your first rental. check out our website at wthi tv.com for more details. reporting live in th, jk, news 10.

starting next week there will be a resource officer in every school across parke county. that includes riverton parke junior-senior high school, parke heritage middle-high school, and the elementary schools in turkey run, Rockville, rosedale and montezuma.

and to help keep vigo county students safe on the road - school officials announced that school busses will no longer travel on i-70. this decision comes amid the numerous fatal accidents that have happened on the highway. this includes the travel of athletic teams and any extracurricular events. it also includes daily travel on i-70 here in terre haute. the school corporation says busses will use u.s. 40, i-465, and i-65 as alternate routes. they will continue to evaluate safer bus routes.

tonight... you have the chance to learn about the "vigo virtual success academy." a town hall meeting is set for 6 tonight at booker t washington high school. the goal of the virtual school is to provide an alternative for students who may not excel in a traditional classroom setting. if you cannot attend tonight's meeting and you want to learn more, call principal robin smith at the number on your screen.

the clay county community continues to mourn the loss of a northview high school student. Sixteen year old rylee rogers died in a crash on saturday. her funeral will be friday. it will take place at the northview high school gymnasium in brazil. visitation is thursday from 3- 8 pm at moore funeral home. instead of flowers rylee's family is asking for people to donate to the rylee rogers memorial fund.

police want you to be aware of an elaborate new scam making rounds. it has people believing their bank is preventing a problem, but in reality it's a criminal looking to steal money. security experts say criminals can spoof a bank's phone number. that makes it easier to rip people off. police say it's difficult catch these criminals. that's because the crimes are almost always untraceable.

you have the chance to vote this november on a proposal to raise property taxes in vigo county. the vigo county school corporation says it would use the money for operating costs. another big item you'll have a say in on the ballot is whether a casino should be built in terre haute. election officials say having two referendums on the ballot is rare.. but they hope it draws more people out to the polls.

there'll be a few pockets of fog before noon, then partly sunny, warmer and a high at 84. mainly clear tonight, temperatures drop into the low 60s. nice weather for the rest of the week: mainly sunny and 81 on wednesday. into the upper 50s tomorrow night. low to mid 80s and sunny to close the week.