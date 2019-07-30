Clear

Partly sunny and pleasant. A few spotty showers possible. High: 84°

A cold front will bring cooler, drier air back to the region.

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 7:52 AM
Updated: Jul 30, 2019 7:59 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Tuesday: Partly sunny and pleasant. A few spotty showers possible. High: 84°

Tuesday night: Clearing and cooler. Low: 60°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and a nice day. High: 81°

Detailed Forecast:

A cold front will bring cooler, drier air back to the region. Temperatures will be below average and humidity levels will be low. We can't rule out a few spotty showers Tuesday afternoon, but overall, the forecast is dry. The fine weather is expected to last through the weekend.

Terre Haute
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
