Speech to Text for Partly sunny and pleasant. A few spotty showers possible. High: 84°
Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.
Tuesday: Partly sunny and pleasant. A few spotty showers possible. High: 84°
Tuesday night: Clearing and cooler. Low: 60°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and a nice day. High: 81°
Detailed Forecast:
A cold front will bring cooler, drier air back to the region. Temperatures will be below average and humidity levels will be low. We can't rule out a few spotty showers Tuesday afternoon, but overall, the forecast is dry. The fine weather is expected to last through the weekend.