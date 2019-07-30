Clear

Safety lockers: A new way for college students to store their firearms and prevent accidents

A local gun shop is looking at ways to keep college campuses more safe by providing lockers for firearms. Top Guns has installed multiple lockers inside of their facility. The idea is that students will leave their firearms in the locker rather than bring them on campus.

news new york. a local gun shop found a way to help keep "college campuses" safer. that's by providing lockers for firearms. "top guns" installed multiple lockers inside of their building. they're designed as storage for all types of firearms. it's meant to keep them in a safe place.... and off of campus. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning from top guns. she has more on the rental process. the lockers are easy to rent and even easier to access. when you go to top guns...show them your student id and ask for a locker. from there they'll give you a monthly rental fee. as you can see in the video.. the lockers are red and come in all different sizes. by law you are required to provide your own lock.. and top guns will handle the rest. you can access the firearm during regular store hours.. that's 10 am to 8 pm monday through saturday. top guns owner, steve ellis, says this is their way of helping prevent accidents on campus.. or giving someone the opportunity to use a gun without proper training. "so if there's something we can do to prevent these accidents in advance you know, we'll never know how many accidents we've stopped..but we will always know when we failed to prevent something from taking place." for more information on how you can get started with these lockers.. visit our website at w-t-h-i-t-v dot com. reporting live in terre haute, jk,
