Speech to Text for Indiana marijuana surge coming from other states, police say

police in indiana are reporting an increase in marijuana products coming from states where the drug is legal. indiana state police say they've seen specialty products coming from states like california or colorado. indiana now shares a border with three states with some legal approval of the drug. illinois recently joined michigan to become the 11th state to decriminalize medicinal and recreational marijuana. indiana governor eric holcomb said he still opposes legalization in