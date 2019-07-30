Speech to Text for The Salvation Army in Terre Haute hosts their backpack giveaway this week

the kids are headed back to school in just a few weeks.. and local organizations are stepping up to make it a bit easier on parents.. that's by giving away backpacks and school supplies.. the salvation army in terre haute began its backpack giveaway today.. the group is giving away basic school supplies and at least 500 backpacks to kids in need. the backpack giveaway is happening again tomorrow and wednesday. that's from 10 am to noon.. and 1 pm to 3 pm at the salvation army office. there will also be clothing available to purchase at 1 dollar per item. but in order to receive assistance.. there are several important documents to bring.