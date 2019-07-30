Clear

Overnight: Thundershowers ending, cloudy, warm and humid. Low: 66°

A cold front will bring cooler, drier air back to the region. Temperatures will be below average and humidity levels will be low.

low around 66. southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. tuesday partly sunny, spotty showers possible with a high near 82. north northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. tuesday night mostly clear, with a low around 61. north northeast wind around 6 mph.
Terre Haute
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
A Pleasant Week
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

