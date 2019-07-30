Speech to Text for Overnight: Thundershowers ending, cloudy, warm and humid. Low: 66°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

low around 66. southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. tuesday partly sunny, spotty showers possible with a high near 82. north northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. tuesday night mostly clear, with a low around 61. north northeast wind around 6 mph. officials have a warning for you tonight about a scam..that doesn't seem like a scam.. doesn't seem a scam..that tonight about for you have a warning officials officials have a warning