3 car accidents, 4 deaths within 8 days. How one fire department is responding to multiple deaths.

the posey township fire department has seen a string of deadly accidents in just about a week.. 3 accidents resulting in four deaths within just 8 days. three of those happened within a 2 and a half mile radius. good evening and thank you for joining us. news 10's sarah lehman spoke with the chief of the fire department who has responded to each of these calls. she joins us now live from i-70 with how they're doing. rondrell... the posey township volunteer fire department responded to the deadly crash on interstate 70 earlier this month. another death on state road 52... and the most recent one was saturday on state road 59. a student at northview high a student at state road 59. saturday on one was most recent and the road 52... and the most recent one was saturday on state road 59. a student at northview high school died in that crash. fire chief cody barnard say each crash just gets harder. "you know it doesn't matter if you know em or you don't" first responders' jobs are hard. it makes it even worse when whatever they're responding to results in a death. posey township volunteer fire department has had a lot of those calls in the past week. three accidents with four deaths all within days -- and miles of each other. "it's still difficult especially when you have to inform the family that their loved ones not coming home so it does it ways very heavily on us. posey fire chief cody barnard says they get through it... by letting it all out. "we just talk about it and we lean on each other in times like this. /// the main thing is, we just can't be quiet you gotta talk about it we gotta open up about it because the long term effects if you just keep your mouth shut and don't say nothing it can be detrimental you know mentally speaking." barnard says when you're driving to always be paying attention to the road. even if it's a nice day out make sure you give yourself time and space between each car. he says no one wants to see anymore deadly accidents. reporting live in vigo county i'm sarah lehman news 10. back to you.