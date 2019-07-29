Speech to Text for Danny Etling

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

2014.... less than a week into training camp with the patriots and danny etling has done a little bit of everything for new england... etling started camp at a new position wide receiver, he's also played his normal qb spot for a snap, helped with special teams.... the patriots are seriously looking at the former terre haute south qb at wide out... while a lot has been made about etling's position change the terre haute native says he's just doing his job! <that's just the cultural here. you ask to do something you go do it. great feeling to be part of a team like this. i feel honored to be out here to be doing all kinds of roles. hopefully i