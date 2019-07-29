Speech to Text for Erica Arnold

most welcome back... welcome back... the most dominate high school softball coach in the wabash valley over the last decade is leaving the area.... erica arnold has stepped down at north central....arnold is heading to lincoln trail colege in illinois. she's accepted an associate head cocahing position with the statesmen softball team.... in nine years at north central arnold went 189-62...... under her..... the lady t-birds won five sectionals, three regionals, two semi-states.... twice they made it to state, winning the 2015 2a state championship....that remains the schools only