Fundraiser challenge at Top Guns

Top Guns is raising money for the Loyal Veteran's Battalion.

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 7:18 PM
Updated: Jul 29, 2019 7:18 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Fundraiser challenge at Top Guns

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new for you at "5"... "top guns" in terre haute.. is collecting donations "for the loyal veterans batallion". it involves a fun challenge and "your help" is needed! "a local tattoo artist".. will be giving employee "don sah-bla" a tattoo. "if" "top guns" raises "500"-dollars, he can choose where his tattoo is placed. "if" "1"-thousand-dollars is raised, the staff "at top guns" will choose for him. "the design" will be "the top guns logo". any money raised over "1"-thousand-dollars will go to a program called "safe".. that teaches others about firearms safety. //// /// " it's all for a good cause but i think there will be some people who want me to get a top guns tattoo just because i'll be branded with that for the rest of my life." ///// when "news 10" met up with "sah-bla" earlier today.. he said.. they already collected around "200"-dollars in donations. you can find "the donation link" on our
