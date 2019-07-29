Speech to Text for Fundraiser challenge at Top Guns

new for you at "5"... "top guns" in terre haute.. is collecting donations "for the loyal veterans batallion". it involves a fun challenge and "your help" is needed! "a local tattoo artist".. will be giving employee "don sah-bla" a tattoo. "if" "top guns" raises "500"-dollars, he can choose where his tattoo is placed. "if" "1"-thousand-dollars is raised, the staff "at top guns" will choose for him. "the design" will be "the top guns logo". any money raised over "1"-thousand-dollars will go to a program called "safe".. that teaches others about firearms safety. //// /// " it's all for a good cause but i think there will be some people who want me to get a top guns tattoo just because i'll be branded with that for the rest of my life." ///// when "news 10" met up with "sah-bla" earlier today.. he said.. they already collected around "200"-dollars in donations. you can find "the donation link" on our