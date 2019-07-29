Speech to Text for Support pours in for plastic caps project for Madi Moore

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

can be made "to th rylee rogers memorial fund". support continues to pour-in "for madi moore". "the caps for benches in madi's memory project".. is still going strong at many locations across the wabash valley. in fact.. "baesler's market in terre haute" had to switch to smaller bags.. because they were simply "too heavy to carry". the box truck out front is also filling-up quickly with plastic caps. you still have plenty of time to donate. "august 5th" is the deadline.