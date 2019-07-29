Speech to Text for Police release more information about deadly weekend motorcycle crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"1"-charge would be dismissed. "new details" are released this afternoon.. on a deadly motorcycle crash from over the weekend. it happened about a quarter after "9" "saturday night" at the intersection of 3rd and ohio streets "near downtown terre haute". according to a witness.. "john jy-les" was driving his motorcycle northbound on 3rd street. "police say".. he then sped-up to try and beat "a yellow light". and that's when "a witness" "told police" he ran "a red light" and crashed into a car. "jy-les" was thrown from his motorcycle and landed on the pavement. he died from his injuries. his passenger.. "tiffany smith" suffered