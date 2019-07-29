Speech to Text for Sentencing process underway for woman in infant death case

neglect resulting in death" pending "autopsy results". "the sentencing process" has started "for tabetha smith" that's in connection to the death of her "3"-month-old son. "today".. vigo county judge "sarah mullican" heard testimon in that case. however.. "news 10" is told.. "the sentencing" has bee continued "to august 19th" in order to review records. "police say".. last april.. "smith" took her son to the hospital "for breathing problems". "they say".. she never replaced his feeding tube. "the baby".. died of dehydration. "smith" originally faced "4"-charges. they included: "neglect of a dependent resulting in death". under a plea agreement.. all but