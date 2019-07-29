Speech to Text for Stuff the Bus drive underway, here's how you can help

booker t. washington. another resource to help parents get their kids back to school is underway. leaders from the united way of the wabash valley are hosting the "stuff the bus" campaign in several communites across the valley. they need your help. you can drop off donated school supplies at several locations. today.. the bus stopped by the staples in terre haute to collect supplies. a local principal says these types of programs help both the students.. and the teachers. "a lot of teachers do spend their own money to help the students and buy supplies. this really helps aliveate some of that so our students can start the school year successfully." stuff the bus will continue at other locations in sullivan... rockville... brazil... and marshall throughout the week. a link to the full list of locations is on our website...wthi tv dot