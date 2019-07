Speech to Text for 'Weed wrangling' to clean up Dewey Point

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

com. people in west terre haute were up bright and early this morning. it was all in an effort to make west terre haute beautiful. news 10 stopped by dewey point. that's where we found people pulling up weeds. organizers say its important to take an active interest in