Speech to Text for Vigo Virtual Success Academy will host a town hall on July 30

in tonight's education alert... some students in vigo county could be heading back to school...online. it's through the"vigo virtual success academy." the new online school is a school wtihin the vigo county school corporation. tuition is free. however, a student must submit an application for consideration. robin smith is the principal of booker t. washington high school. she'll also oversee the virtual school. she says this is just another option for students to be able to learn. "our goal is to help everyone and to not leave anyone out. there are a number of reasons why students cannot learn or attend a brick and mortar school. so, we're just casting that net widely so that we can keep as many students in vigo county school corporation and ensure that they get a quality education." parents and students can learn more about the school and application process on tuesday at 6 p-m at the townhall meeting at