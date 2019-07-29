Speech to Text for Funeral arrangements set for teenager killed in weekend crash

we now have details on funeral arrangements for a local teen. 16-year-old rylee rogers died on saturday. this came after a car accident on state road 59. folks who knew rylee say she was as a kind girl who loved volleyball. her funeral will be on friday august 2nd. it will take place at the northview high school gymnaisum in brazil. visitation is on thursday from 3- 8 pm at moore funeral home. instead of flowers...rylee's family is asking for people to donate to the rylee