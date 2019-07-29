Speech to Text for Every school in Parke County will have a school resource officer

10 this school year... parke county leaders are making sure "every" school has a resource officer. news 10's richard solomon joins us now live from our newsroom. he shares more on the difference a resource officer can make. ayden graduated from riverton parke high school in may. he had a few interactions with resource officer brad mcneill a few times. mets-kerr said just having him there...let him know everything was going to be ok. pk} ayden mets-ker is a recent graduate of riverton parke high. he says you never know when a school shooting could happen. " it's definitely frightening to think about that kind of stuff" one thing that's always made mets-ker feel better is knowing school resource officers are around. " officers being there it's definitly...feels a lot more safer" now...all the schools across parke county will have a resource officer. it's the second year of the safety program between law enforcement and the school corporations. officers will be at riverton parke junior-senior high school.... parke heritage middle-high school... and the elementary schools in turkey run...rockville....rosedale ...and montezuma. "they're pretty nice like really nice one of them especially" he's talking about brad mcneill. mcneill's a parke county sheriff.. but when he's off... "it's fun.. i mean im like a 48 year old kid" mcneill says he loves being a presence of safety for students and staff. but for him... it's all about being there for the students. "i want them to feel that they can come to me and say hey there's a problem because not only they're saving possibly their life but a lot of students teachers a lot of people's lives" mets-kerr believes every school across america should have resource officers. "it's something that you can trust on officers coming in and help" officers will be in the schools starting next week. reporting live in the newsroom im news 10's richard solomon back to you.