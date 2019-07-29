Clear

After crashes, Vigo County Schools pulling buses from stretch of Interstate 70

The Vigo County School Corporation is prohibiting its buses from traveling on Interstate 70 to get to Central Indiana.

"the vigo county school corporation".. has just announced a decision.. to help keep your children "safe". "school buses" will no longer travel "on a stretch of interstate-70". news 10's "dominic miranda".. spoke "with school officials today". he joins us now.. "live".. to explain the details. ///////// these buses behind me are ready for the upcoming school year. but... you won't see them on interstate 70 between indianapolis and the illinois--indiana state line. school officials made the decision in response to the high amounts of recent fatal crashes. this will include the travel of athletic teams and extracurricular events. it also includes daily travel on i-70 in terre haute. bus drivers will instead use u.s. 40. . . i-465. . . and i-65 as alternate routes. this decision will be in effect for the forseeable future. i talked with the vigo county school communications director right after this announcement was made today. he told me officials will continue to evaluate safer bus routes /////// ////// "student safety is one of our most important priorities." /// and so vigo county school corporation is deciding new school year lets keep our kids a little safer." ///// bill riley also told me. . . while it may take a little longer to reach events . . . it's a small price to pay for safer travel. coming up at 6. . . i'll tell you the public response to this change. reporting live in terre haute. . . i'm dominic miranda. . . news 10 //////
