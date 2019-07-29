Speech to Text for Voters will decide in November on Vigo County tax increase benefiting schools

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"voters".. will soon have the chance to weigh-in "on the future of vigo county schools" in the upcoming election. "the vigo county election board".. approved adding "a 2nd referendum" to the november ballot. news 10's.. "jada huddlestun".. was at the election board meeting this morning. she joins us now.. "to break down what happened" and "what voters can expect". "jada"... //////// susie.. the election board has approved adding the vigo county school corporation tax levy referendum to the november ballot. the referendum concerns raising property taxes. the school corporation says it would use the money for operating costs. that means voters can help decide if the school corporation will get this extra money. i spoke with leanna moore today. she's the chief deputy clerk for vigo county. moore says even though this is just a municipal election.. it's important voters turn out to voice their opinions. ////// //////// "everyone needs to get out and vote on the referendum questions because it does impact you know vigo county, not just the city of terre haute, but the entire county, so it is very important that everyone get out and vote." /////// this is the second referendum that will be on the november ballot. the first allows voters to decide if a casino should be