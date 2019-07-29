Clear

Monday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 12:23 PM
Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:30 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Monday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

1 we'll see showers and storms for the afternoon - and temperatures hovering in the upper 70s. looks like some activity could last until the drive home. then, 65 tonight under a mainly cloudy sky. partly sunny tomorrow, temperatures in the low 80s. mostly clear we'll see showers and storms for the afternoon - and temperatures hovering in the upper 70s. looks like some activity could last until the drive home. then, 65 tonight under a mainly cloudy sky. partly sunny tomorrow, temperatures in the low 80s. mostly clear and 60 tomorrow night. we'll see showers and storms for the afternoon - and temperatures hovering in the upper 70s. looks like some activity could last until the drive home. then, 65 tonight under a mainly cloudy sky. partly sunny tomorrow, temperatures in the low 80s. mostly clear and 60 tomorrow night. we'll see showers and storms for the afternoon - and temperatures hovering in the upper 70s. looks like some activity could last until the drive home. then, 65 tonight under a mainly cloudy sky. partly sunny tomorrow, temperatures in the low 80s. mostly clear and 60 tomorrow night. we'll see showers and storms for the afternoon - and temperatures hovering in the upper 70s. looks like some activity could last until the drive home. then, 65 tonight under a mainly cloudy sky. partly sunny tomorrow, temperatures in the low 80s. mostly clear and 60 tomorrow night.
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Overcast
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Showers and storms Monday; nice the rest of the week
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Infinity House, Hamilton Center

Image

A young life taken too soon; community members gather to remember the life of Rylee Rogers

Image

Afternoon storms, partly sunny. High: 81°

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Construction to start on Clinton health facility

Image

Parents of Rylee Rogers remember daughter killed in crash

Image

News 10 confirms 1 killed in motorcycle vs. car crash

Image

Donations cover cost of 8 memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

Image

Salvation Army backpack giveaway starts Monday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois