Infinity House, Hamilton Center

Monday - Friday 8am-2pm Free to join. Free lunch, transportation, housing assistance, education programs, employment and more.

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 12:09 PM
Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:12 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Infinity House, Hamilton Center

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the infinity house is a jon swaner talks with b.j. steadman, director of infinity house in terre haute. the infinity house is a clubhouse program sponsored and supported by hamilton center inc. the program, located in terre haute in, is a membership driven organization that exists to give adults with mental illnesses the opportunity to live meaningful and productive lives by helping each person integrate into their community including employment. infinity house is peer driven; it is managed, facilitated and organized by members for members. it promotes socialization, engagement, and skills building which are areas that many individuals recovering from mental health issues lack in their lives. the program is based on a "work ordered day" which begins with a 9:00 am meeting designed to share information about responsibilities and goals of the infinity house for that day. members volunteer for responsibilities within the clubhouse in order for everyone to meet those goals. daily responsibilities include clerical, food services, maintenance, bookkeeping, tours, housekeeping, gardening, yard work, and assisting in planning special activities and projects. the work ordered day mirrors a typical business day; all responsibilities are completed daily with encouragements and assistance from a few staff on site. it is funded by hamilton center, but you do not have to be a client of hamilton center; you simply have to be at least 18 and have a documented illness. free lunch is provided at noon each day as well as transportation. help is available for members wanting to find jobs. infinity house is looking for new members right now! (812) 917-4024 jon swaner talks with b.j. steadman, director of infinity house in terre haute. the infinity house is a clubhouse program sponsored and supported by hamilton center inc. the program, located in terre haute in, is a membership driven organization that exists to give adults with mental illnesses the opportunity to live meaningful and productive lives by helping each person integrate into their community including employment. infinity house is peer driven; it is managed, facilitated and organized by members for members. it promotes socialization, engagement, and skills building which are areas that many individuals recovering from mental health issues lack in their lives. the
