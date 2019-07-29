Clear

Afternoon storms, partly sunny. High: 81°

A cold front will move into the region throughout the course of the day Monday bringing in the potential for some stormy weather.

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 8:22 AM
Updated: Jul 29, 2019 8:31 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Monday: Afternoon storms, partly sunny. High: 81°

Monday Night: Thunderstorms, cooler. Low: 67°

Tuesday: Partly sunny and nice. High: 82°

Detailed Forecast: A cold front will move into the region throughout the course of the day Monday bringing in the potential for some stormy weather. The leading edge of the front looks to arrive just before the lunch hour, but heavier showers and storms may hold off until the afternoon. A few thunderstorms in this system could become strong, so we're keeping an eye on it. Once the front passes, it should be smooth sailing for the rest of the week. Lots of days with sunshine and day time temperatures in the low 80s with low humidity.

