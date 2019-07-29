All You Need to Know for Monday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a crash report is expected later today that should shed more light on a fatal weekend crash. it involved a car and a motorcycle in terre haute. it happened saturday night. news 10 has confirmed with several sources that john giles -- of linton -- was killed. close friends of giles tell us he was the person riding the motorcycle. the accident happened near 3rd and ohio streets. we're told giles was a well-known musician.

////

many are still mourning the loss of 16-year-old rylee rogers. she was killed in a car accident early saturday morning. many described her as quiet, but that didn't stop her from making an impact on the community and her teammates. and that's where news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning. she has more on the loss of the northview teen. losing a family member or friend is never easy, but family and team members are doing their best to make sure her memory stays alive. news 10 spoke with rogers' family and volleyball coach. they all described her as "quiet but sweet.." and said she had a true passion for volleyball. that's why in her honor the team and family members are making this upcoming season all about rylee. in fact--- rogers was to make varsity this year as a junior. her coach erica garrison says while the loss has them all hurt.. the team will push through and make sure to play in her honor. in addition to the team's support there will be counseler's available at school to help anyone grieving. reporting live in brazil, jk, news 10.

////

new this morning - a gunman is dead after killing multiple people at a popular garlic festival in gilroy, california. it happened last night. police say a suspect apparently cut through a fence to gain access, then opened fire with a rifle. and at this hour police are looking for a possible second suspect who may have accompanied the gunman. continuing coverage at the top of the hour on cbs this morning.

////

members of the group "citizens for a better government" say a recent poll shows a new vigo county jail needs to be built right where it is now. the group hosted a public forum on saturday. they shared the results of a week-long facebook poll and petition. nearly 1.500 people responded. the poll asked "do you support a less expensive jail at the courthouse?" ninety percent responded yes. people also responded to a petition asking if the county's jail plan is too expensive. more than 84% of respondents said yes. rezoning for the jail will be discussed at the next city council meeting. that happens thursday at six o'clock.

////

work to demolish a crumbling building will start this week in downtown casey, illinois. people there say they're worried about the safety of people walking near the property. the mayor says there been discussion about using the space for much needed parking... but that has not yet been officially decided.

///

saturn petcare is looking hire a staff accountant and administrative assistant for its new terre haute facility. construction is still underway. the company plans to be ready for full operation in 2020 or 2021. if you're interested in these positions we've linked you to more information at wthitv.com.

///

and happening today - the salvation army in terre haute begins giving away. Five hundred backpacks and school supplies to vigo county students. to qualify for help you must bring a picture i-d, proof of address in vigo county, proof of income and two forms of i-d for your child. the giveaway is happening today through wednesday. on the final day - wednesday - the salvation army is also offering clothing items for just $1.00 each.

///

and today the united way of the wabash valley's "stuff the bus" campaign continues. you can drop off donated school supplies at various locations. you can find a bus outside the terre haute staples today as well as other locations in sullivan, rockville, brazil and marshall throughout the week. a link to the full list of locations is on our website wthi tv.com.

///

Showers and thunderstorms look likely today, starting around the lunch hour - maybe a smidge earlier. It'll be cloudy with a high at 83. Looks like some activity could last until the drive home. Then, 65 tonight under a mainly cloudy sky. Partly sunny tomorrow, temperatures in the low 80s. Mostly clear and 60 tomorrow night.