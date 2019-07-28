Clear

Construction to start on Clinton health facility

Posted: Jul 28, 2019 10:22 PM
Updated: Jul 28, 2019 10:22 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

work to expand a health facility in clinton starts tomorrow. valley professionals community health center will undergo a year-long renovation. it's located on the union hospital clinton campus. work starts at 6am tomorrow morning. this will not impact services... but will impact parking and building entrances. we've got a link to an updated site map on our website...
