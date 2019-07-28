Speech to Text for Parents of Rylee Rogers remember daughter killed in crash

"we're in "we're in shock. we look back and we just can't believe it. we just want to wake up from this nightmare honestly." those heartbreaking words from the parents of rylee rogers... the 16-year-old killed in a car accident saturday morning. these grief stricken parents -- now clinging to memories of their little girl. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 on my fox 10. we have continuing coverage of the accident that claimed the life of a brazil teen. 16-year-old rylee rogers was a student at northview high school... and a member of the volleyball team. tonight... her parents and coaches are sharing their memories with us. news 10's jada huddlestun has their heart wrenching story and shares what this family wants you to know about rylee. it's our top story. rylee rogers died saturday morning in a car accident. but.. in her 16 years.. she impacted many lives. family.. friends.. and her volleyball coaches are remembering just how special she was. "she was the sweetest girl ever. she would do anything for anyone, and was bestfriends with her older sister. they did everything together." rylee would've been on the northview varsity volleyball team this year. her coaches say she was a great player and teammate.. and they will be missing a piece of the puzzle without her this season. "rylee was going to dress varsity this year, and me and mo were excited to tell her, because out of anybody she does work really hard. does everything we ask. so we were really excited to see her face when we got to tell her she got to dress varsity. her name is going to be on the roster all season, and they'll be a spot on the they'll be a spot on the bench for her all year." dealing with the loss of rylee is difficult for everyone.. but her parents are hopeful volleyball will keep them close to there daughter.. even now that she's gone. "i wanted to learn how to coach. last year was my first year coaching, so i hope that i get to continue that again this year with the travel volleyball team that she's played on for the last couple of years, and that's how myself i'm going to keep rylee and i alive." others say they hope this reminds everyone life truly is too short. "the most important posession they have is the next 24 hours. you know kids always think that there's next year and the next season, and it takes something like this to put something like this in perspective that there are no guarentees in anything." in brazil with photojournalist jaren west, jh, news 10. counselors will be counselors counselors will be available to meet with students tomorrow morning at northview high school. rylee's parents say local pastors will also be at the high school tomorrow for students and volleyball players as they begin to process this loss. that's all happening at 10 am