Speech to Text for News 10 confirms 1 killed in motorcycle vs. car crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tomorrow. we have new information about another weekend accident. news 10 was at the scene of a motorcycle versus car accident in terre haute last night. we can now confirm one person died in that crash. this is a developing story. i reached out to terre haute police for more information. i was told information from the crash report would not be released until monday. however -- we have confirmed with several other sources that john giles -- of linton -- was killed in the accident. close friends of giles tell me he was the person riding the motorcycle. you'll remember... the accident happened near 3rd and ohio streets in terre haute saturday night. we're told giles was a well-known musician. we are working to confirm more information about what led to the crash. stay with news 10 on air and online