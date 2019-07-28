Speech to Text for Donations cover cost of 8 memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

thanks to thanks to thanks to your support... volunteers are well on their way to honoring the memory of a local teen. we've told you about efforts to raise money and collect materials for memorial benches honoring linton teen madi moore. the well-known student athlete died earlier this month. now... we have new information about how much has been collected. i spoke with heather graves rader. she's been spearheading efforts to collect plastic bottle caps that will be used to make the benches. she says the community has already donated enough money to pay for 8 benches! however -- she says more money is needed to cover the cost of making 10 more. graves rader is working 4th grader -- maddy scarbough -- to go through all the bottle cap donations. she says they're very grateful for all the support... but she reminds everyone that little hands are sorting through donation bags. she asks that donations be made in clear bags. medicine bottles and medical caps are not accepted. you also cannot donate bottles. we have links to much more information on our