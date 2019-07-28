Speech to Text for Salvation Army backpack giveaway starts Monday

at 6pm. we've been keeping you updated on all the back-to-school drives and giveaways happening across the wabash valley. another big giveaway kicks-off tomorrow. we continue our education alert with more on the salvation army's plan to help low income familes. starting monday... the salvation army in terre haute will give away 5-hundred backpacks and school supplies to vigo county students. to qualify for help... you must bring a picture i-d... proof of address in vigo county... proof of income... and two forms of i-d for your child. the giveaway is happening monday... tuesday... and wednesday during the times listed on your screen. on the last day of the giveaway... the salvation army is also offering clothing items for just a dollar each. you can find all these details on