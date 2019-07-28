Speech to Text for Child advocacy group is expanding, in need of donations

decided. a child advocacy group is expanding to better serve families in the wabash valley. the children's advocacy center of east central illinois helps victims of trauma. the organization offers support to familes in crisis. it is opening a new office in marshall, illinois. this means families will not have to drive to charleston for help. the organization got a 12-thousand dollar grant to help cover the cost of a new office space... but more help is needed. the group is asking for donations. we've got a link to a list of items needed on our website. that's