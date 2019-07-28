Speech to Text for Local park now open to watercrafts

it was a great day to be outside... and after a recent change... you can enjoy some time on the water -- in some types of boats -- in a wabash valley park. news 10's richard solomon explains how some kayakers are responding to the news. i met with kayaker nathan bryan. he told me he's been kayacking for 5 years now. and with craig park allowing some boats on the water...he can't wait to test out the waves. nathan bryan works at jack's bait shop in brazil indiana. but he told me his favorite pastime is kayaking. "mainly because you can go wherever you want by yourself and you don't have to worry about other people" but now..he'll be able to take his kayak on the water at craig park. brazil parks and recreation officially open craig park for manpowered watercraft. things like kayaks..canoes ..rowboats...and paddle boats are allowed. "we have a blast out there a lot of people fish around the bank there and nobody ever fishs back towards the back so it's not fished out back there" there are rules of course.. "wear your life jacket you gotta have a floatation device you gotta go by the state rules" jack elder is the owner of jack's bait shop. he says even though the boats aren't motorized...you can never be too safe. "you can never know what could happen you never know and ya gotta be safe ." bryan says he and a boatload of his friends plan to make a trip to the lake soon. he believes many will appreciate this. "people fish down there at craig park..but there will be a lot more coming in since you can out boats on it and stuff. you will need to have a boating permit if you want to use a boat on the water. for a link to more of the indiana boating laws head to our website. back to you.