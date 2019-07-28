Clear

Illinois man hospitalized after chase across state line

Posted: Jul 28, 2019 6:35 PM
Updated: Jul 28, 2019 6:35 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

next up... in knox county... an illinois man is in the hospital after leading police on a chase across the state line. according to indiana state police... daniel feh-ren-bacher -- of ingraham, illinois -- was involved in a hit and run crash. this happened just after midnight in lawrence country, illinois. police say he crossed the state line into knox county, indiana on u-s 50. that's when he ran over stop sticks... lost control... and hit an embankment in the median. he was taken to the hospital in vincennes. troopers say they think alcohol played a part in all of this. the investigation is on going... and
