Brazil man in jail after police chase in Terre Haute

Posted: Jul 28, 2019 6:27 PM
Updated: Jul 28, 2019 6:27 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

the victims' injuries. a brazil man landed himself in jail this weekend after leading police on a chase through terre haute... and an illinois man ended up in the hospital after a separate chase in knox county. we begin tonight's crime alert in terre haute. that's where police say this man -- jesse schane -- led police on a chase. according to terre haute police... schane had an outstanding warrant. witnesses tell news 10 they saw him running through yards -- away from police -- along south 18th street between franklin and hulman. this happened late saturday night. schane was eventually caught and arrested for resisting law
