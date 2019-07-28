Speech to Text for Several suffer life-threatening injuries in I-74 accident

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

several people are in critical condition after being involved in a multi-vehicle crash on interstate 74. it happened yesterday... just after three in the afternoon near the indiana-illinois state line. vermillion county authorities say crews were cleaning up after a vehicle fire when they were called about several semis and vehicles colliding about a half mile away. police say a semi driver failed to slow down for slowed traffic. that's when daniel alvarez hit a vehicle that caused a chain reaction. one of the victims in the crash was patricia campbell of indianapolis. campbell was driving an s-u-v and was hit by another vehicle. she was taken to the hospital for life threatening injuries. another car driven by 18-year-old kaleb alcuna was hit. alcuna.. a child... and a toddler were also taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. this is an ongoing investigation. as of now.. . there are no futher