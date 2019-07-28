Speech to Text for Community mourns loss of teen

friends and friends and teammates are mourning the loss of a brazil, indiana teen this evening. that's after she was killed in a car accident early saturday morning. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 at six. news 10 has been getting updates for you on this story since it happened saturday morning. investigators say 16-year-old rylee rogers was killed in the accident. rogers was a student at northview high school in brazil... and member of the volleyball team. according to the clay county sheriff's office... the accident happened on state road 59... near county road 8-hundred north. police say rogers crossed the center line and hit a truck pulling a flatbed trailer. the driver of the truck told police... he saw the car veering into his lane... and he tried avoid a wreck. he says rogers was looking down as she drove toward him. police do not think drugs or alcohol were factors in the wreck. rogers died at the scene. the teen was a student at northview high school in brazil. she was also a member of the volleyball team. superintendent jeff fritz posted this message online. he says students can come to the high school monday morning to meet with counselors. the northview knights althetic department also posted about the loss... saying thoughts and prayers are with her family and volleyball team. this is a story we will update you on as