Goodbye Nancy!

Posted: Jul 28, 2019 9:26 AM
Updated: Jul 28, 2019 9:26 AM
Posted By: Braden Harp

we before we sunny. high: 86 before we say goodbye this morning... we want to take a moment to recognize news 10 technical director nancy bernal. this is nancy's last broadcast. she's been working behind the scenes -- making sure everything goes soomthly... she's in the control room directing this show right now. she's moving on to bigger and better things. we're proud of eveything she's accomplished here and we're going to miss her but we're very excited for her too. good luck nancy! that's all for news 10 this morning. join us back here for news 10 at six. have a great
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
