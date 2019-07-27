Clear

Saturn Petcare hiring

Saturn Petcare hiring

Posted: Jul 27, 2019 11:31 PM
Updated: Jul 27, 2019 11:31 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

a company is a company is looking for new employees in the wabash valley. in tonight's job alert... saturn petcare is looking to fill new positions as it gets closer to opening here in terre haute. the terre haute chamber of commerce shared the news on it's website. the release says the company is looking to hire a staff accountant and administrative assistant. construction is still underway... but the company plans to be ready for full operation in 20-20 or 20-21. if you're interested in these positions... we've linked you to more information on our website. wthitv.com.
