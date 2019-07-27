Speech to Text for Prairieton Fire celebrates 75 years serving community

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

website. wthitv.com. a local fire department is celebrating 75 years with the community. new for you at 10... the prairieton fire department had a celebration to honor nearly 8-decades of service to the community. people got the chance to tour the station... get a free meal... and learn the importance of fire safety. the kiddos even got to join in on the fun by heading to a bounce house... and checking out the fire trucks. first responders say it's events like this that give them the chance to connect with the community. "you know we're doing some re-modeling here. they get to see some upgrades with our equipment again.. our station.. things like that. they get to see the faces of the men and women that serve their community." responders say they hope things like this educate the public on the history of the department.