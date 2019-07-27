Speech to Text for Petition to move Halloween

finally finally tonight... tens of thousands of people have signed a petition asking that the halloween holiday be moved from october 31st to the last saturday of october. the petition was launched on change-dot-org by the nonprofit halloween and costume association. the group says such a move would make the halloween celebration safer and less-stressful. as of thursday evening... more than 63-thousand people had signed the